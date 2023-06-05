Tingo Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TIO) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 2.6 million Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $515.71M. TIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -99.65% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 81.05% up since then. When we look at Tingo Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Analysts gave the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TIO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tingo Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Instantly TIO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.24 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -2.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 243.37%, with the 5-day performance at -16.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) is 10.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TIO’s forecast low is $11.75 with $11.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -312.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -312.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tingo Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 143.59% over the past 6 months, a 971.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tingo Group Inc. will rise 487.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,633.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,071.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $915 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tingo Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.96 million and $13.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7,551.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9,095.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Tingo Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.40%.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 21 and August 25.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.20% of Tingo Group Inc. shares while 5.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.08%. There are 5.96% institutions holding the Tingo Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 5.02 million TIO shares worth $5.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.20% or 1.96 million shares worth $2.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $1.27 million.