The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $15.78 changed hands at $1.31 or 9.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.42M. PLCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.22% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.27, which suggests the last value was 9.57% up since then. When we look at The Children’s Place Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.22K.

Analysts gave the The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Children’s Place Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.01.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Instantly PLCE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.72 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 9.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.67%, with the 5-day performance at -9.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is -40.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Children’s Place Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.55% over the past 6 months, a 2,050.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Children’s Place Inc. will fall -125.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $338.19 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The Children’s Place Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $468.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $380.88 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.00%. The 2023 estimates are for The Children’s Place Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.10% per year.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 21.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.34% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares while 106.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.65%. There are 106.44% institutions holding the The Children’s Place Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.12% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million PLCE shares worth $80.41 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 1.3 million shares worth $52.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $41.58 million under it, the former controlled 8.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value held about 7.14% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $40.16 million.