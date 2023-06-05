Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Viking Therapeutics Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.67 million Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $22.28 changed hands at $0.31 or 1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.19B. VKTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.44% off its 52-week high of $25.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 90.93% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VKTX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.55 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 137.02%, with the 5-day performance at 6.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 3.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VKTX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viking Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 450.12% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Viking Therapeutics Inc. will rise 17.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares while 46.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.99%. There are 46.86% institutions holding the Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.94% of the shares, roughly 10.92 million VKTX shares worth $181.86 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 5.28 million shares worth $87.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $20.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $8.96 million.