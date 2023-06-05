Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.87. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $4.79 changed hands at $0.08 or 1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $178.00M. SPWHâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -131.94% off its 52-week high of $11.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.18, which suggests the last value was 12.73% up since then. When we look at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.90K.

Analysts gave the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SPWH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) trade information

Instantly SPWH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 1.70% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.10%, with the 5-day performance at -14.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is -21.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPWHâ€™s forecast low is $6.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -150.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -51.22% over the past 6 months, a -61.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. will fall -77.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $327.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $380.71 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $351.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.72% per year.

SPWH Dividends

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares while 98.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.16%. There are 98.41% institutions holding the Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cannell Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 3.21 million SPWH shares worth $27.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 2.75 million shares worth $23.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $9.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $7.6 million.