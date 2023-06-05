Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.23 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.12B. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.84% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.92, which suggests the last value was 42.55% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 25.05 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.78%, with the 5-day performance at 3.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 30.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.36% over the past 6 months, a 59.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.96 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $137.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.49 million and $90.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to increase by 59.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.40% per year.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.39% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares while 93.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.35%. There are 93.08% institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 16.29 million SHLS shares worth $371.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 16.0 million shares worth $364.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $88.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $74.56 million.