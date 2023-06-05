RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.33 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $35.20 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.39B. RNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.72% off its 52-week high of $68.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.32, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the RingCentral Inc. (RNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended RNG as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RingCentral Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.61 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 19.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is 35.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.59 days.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.02% over the past 6 months, a 61.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RingCentral Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 49.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $536.19 million. 26 analysts are of the opinion that RingCentral Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $553.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $486.9 million and $502.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.47%. The 2023 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.33% per year.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 95.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.89%. There are 95.82% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 13.06 million RNG shares worth $400.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.01% or 9.43 million shares worth $289.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $170.6 million under it, the former controlled 6.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $106.2 million.