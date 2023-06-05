Performance Report And Forecasts For Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.75 changing hands around $0.69 or 3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.05B. IEP’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.46% off its 52-week high of $55.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.03, which suggests the last value was 20.75% up since then. When we look at Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IEP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) trade information

Instantly IEP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.86 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.08%, with the 5-day performance at 10.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is -24.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IEP’s forecast low is $43.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icahn Enterprises L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.24% over the past 6 months, a 117.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icahn Enterprises L.P. will rise 161.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.8 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings to increase by 75.60%.

IEP Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07. The 36.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 36.26% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares while 89.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.85%. There are 89.71% institutions holding the Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock share, with Icahn Carl C the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 81.26% of the shares, roughly 300.0 million IEP shares worth $6.78 billion.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.43 million shares worth $9.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $5.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $5.21 million.