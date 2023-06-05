Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.01 or -12.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.70M. ONCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1800.0% off its 52-week high of $1.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10. When we look at Oncorus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 377.97K.

Analysts gave the Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONCR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oncorus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) trade information

Instantly ONCR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -54.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -12.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.52%, with the 5-day performance at -54.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) is -72.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONCR’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Oncorus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.78% over the past 6 months, a 58.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oncorus Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Oncorus Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.80%.

ONCR Dividends

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.69% of Oncorus Inc. shares while 55.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.33%. There are 55.29% institutions holding the Oncorus Inc. stock share, with MPM Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.92% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million ONCR shares worth $0.31 million.

BioImpact Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 2.38 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $29132.0 under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $24778.0.