Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changing hands around $0.02 or 5.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $280.83M. NUTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2272.34% off its 52-week high of $11.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 12.77% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Analysts gave the Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutex Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5047 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 5.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.01%, with the 5-day performance at -2.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -2.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NUTX’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -538.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -431.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutex Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.76% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.05 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Nutex Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $66.05 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.70%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 21 and August 25.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.41% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 4.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.58%. There are 4.85% institutions holding the Nutex Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 11.92 million NUTX shares worth $5.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 10.55 million shares worth $4.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 5.08 million shares estimated at $2.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $0.98 million.