NRGV Stock: More Upside For Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changing hands around $0.09 or 3.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $316.51M. NRGV’s current price is a discount, trading about -550.0% off its 52-week high of $16.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 45.56% up since then. When we look at Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NRGV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Instantly NRGV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.58 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.51%, with the 5-day performance at 18.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is 46.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRGV’s forecast low is $1.75 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -424.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.30% over the past 6 months, a 3.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 158.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.3 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $117.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $977k and $1.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5,560.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6,824.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.80%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.80% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares while 42.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.07%. There are 42.28% institutions holding the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.06% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million NRGV shares worth $45.69 million.

Prime Movers Lab, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.32% or 7.55 million shares worth $18.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. With 4.8 million shares estimated at $11.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $5.53 million.