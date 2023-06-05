Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) : Investors Should Not Dump UTRS Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 2.37 million Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.26 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.40M. UTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1011.54% off its 52-week high of $2.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at Minerva Surgical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

Analysts gave the Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UTRS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) trade information

Instantly UTRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4870 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.58%, with the 5-day performance at 15.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) is 17.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UTRS’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -284.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -284.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Minerva Surgical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.28% over the past 6 months, a 68.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Minerva Surgical Inc. will rise 55.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Minerva Surgical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $13.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.97 million and $12.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Minerva Surgical Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.00%.

UTRS Dividends

Minerva Surgical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Minerva Surgical Inc. shares while 93.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.34%. There are 93.34% institutions holding the Minerva Surgical Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.47% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million UTRS shares worth $9.19 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.31% or 2.32 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $33962.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 32526.0 shares worth around $8684.0.