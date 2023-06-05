Microvast Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -471.43% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.57 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.40 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $392.99M. MVST’s current price is a discount, trading about -311.43% off its 52-week high of $5.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 37.14% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MVST as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Instantly MVST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.17%, with the 5-day performance at 2.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 31.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MVST’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -471.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -471.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microvast Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.95% over the past 6 months, a 4.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microvast Holdings Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Microvast Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $84.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.41 million and $52.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.39% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares while 28.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.83%. There are 28.71% institutions holding the Microvast Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.91% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million MVST shares worth $16.93 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 12.04 million shares worth $16.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. With 4.66 million shares estimated at $6.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million shares worth around $6.01 million.