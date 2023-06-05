Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Shares Declined By -62.04% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.50M. MCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -39733.33% off its 52-week high of $119.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 43.33% up since then. When we look at Micromobility.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -8.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -95.35%, with the 5-day performance at -21.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -62.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Micromobility.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $29.3 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Micromobility.com Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of Micromobility.com Inc. shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.56%. There are 1.41% institutions holding the Micromobility.com Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 46171.0 MCOM shares worth $14022.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 42827.0 shares worth $13006.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 7723.0 shares estimated at $2345.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 6084.0 shares worth around $1847.0.