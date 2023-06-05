Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.50 changed hands at $0.17 or 5.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $831.22M. LYEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.71% off its 52-week high of $8.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 49.43% up since then. When we look at Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 5.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.86%, with the 5-day performance at 23.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 50.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LYEL’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.86% over the past 6 months, a -63.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. will fall -80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -97.00% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.74 million and $1.8 million respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 28.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.90% per year.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.72% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares while 68.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.91%. There are 68.19% institutions holding the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock share, with MWG Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 20.16 million LYEL shares worth $47.58 million.

Orland Properties Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.05% or 15.09 million shares worth $35.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.93 million shares estimated at $10.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million shares worth around $14.15 million.