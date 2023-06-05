Let’s Talk About Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.25. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.70M. REUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -592.73% off its 52-week high of $7.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 42.73% up since then. When we look at Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.54K.

Analysts gave the Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended REUN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reunion Neuroscience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) trade information

Instantly REUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.22%, with the 5-day performance at 57.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN) is 42.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 56340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REUN’s forecast low is $0.73 with $8.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -630.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (REUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reunion Neuroscience Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.38% over the past 6 months, a 46.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. will rise 47.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.29 million and $1.37 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Reunion Neuroscience Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.50%.

REUN Dividends

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.57% of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. shares while 13.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.72%. There are 13.37% institutions holding the Reunion Neuroscience Inc. stock share, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.99% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million REUN shares worth $0.32 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.92% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 925.0 shares worth around $985.0.