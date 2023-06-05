Let’s Jump Into The Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.01 or 5.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.20M. INPX’s current price is a discount, trading about -7828.57% off its 52-week high of $16.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 9.52% up since then. When we look at Inpixon’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.32 million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixon’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2389 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 5.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -38.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixon’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 36.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Inpixon shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.16%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million INPX shares worth $28666.0.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 36000.0 shares worth $7239.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 31900.0 shares estimated at $6415.0 under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 25746.0 shares worth around $5177.0.