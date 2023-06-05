Let’s Dive Into The Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.78 changing hands around $0.33 or 7.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $380.79M. CHRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -195.19% off its 52-week high of $14.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 24.69% up since then. When we look at Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CHRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.86 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 7.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.58%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is -34.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CHRS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -402.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherus BioSciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.48% over the past 6 months, a 47.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coherus BioSciences Inc. will fall -31.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.87 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $84.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.15 million and $56.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares while 103.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.21%. There are 103.23% institutions holding the Coherus BioSciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.87% of the shares, roughly 14.4 million CHRS shares worth $70.4 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 7.38 million shares worth $36.09 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $23.81 million under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.95% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $19.48 million.