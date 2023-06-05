LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch LVTX Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changed hands at -$0.24 or -9.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.89M. LVTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -212.71% off its 52-week high of $7.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 41.95% up since then. When we look at LAVA Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.43K.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) trade information

Instantly LVTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 30.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -9.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.71%, with the 5-day performance at 30.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) is 57.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.11% over the past 6 months, a -54.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $987k and $461k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for LAVA Therapeutics N.V. earnings to increase by 46.40%.

LVTX Dividends

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 06.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.58% of LAVA Therapeutics N.V. shares while 45.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.01%. There are 45.71% institutions holding the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 3.07 million LVTX shares worth $5.1 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 2.07 million shares worth $3.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bruce & Co., Inc. and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 11124.0 shares worth around $24917.0.