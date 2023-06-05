Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $7.84 changed hands at $1.49 or 23.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $332.49M. KOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -63.27% off its 52-week high of $12.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the last value was 45.79% up since then. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 460.85K.

Analysts gave the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KOD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.31.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.11 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 23.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.50%, with the 5-day performance at 31.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 77.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOD’s forecast low is $4.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -206.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kodiak Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.23% over the past 6 months, a 20.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kodiak Sciences Inc. will rise 24.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.40% per year.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.70% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares while 80.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.31%. There are 80.45% institutions holding the Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 33.06% of the shares, roughly 17.31 million KOD shares worth $135.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 4.42 million shares worth $34.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $7.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $6.21 million.