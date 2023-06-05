Is Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $5.01 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $309.12M. VUZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -109.38% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.27, which suggests the last value was 34.73% up since then. When we look at Vuzix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 741.97K.

Analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VUZI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vuzix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Instantly VUZI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.50 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.64%, with the 5-day performance at 15.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is 34.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.4 days.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vuzix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.14% over the past 6 months, a 4.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vuzix Corporation will fall -6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Vuzix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.01 million and $3.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Vuzix Corporation earnings to increase by 3.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of Vuzix Corporation shares while 45.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.58%. There are 45.93% institutions holding the Vuzix Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 6.32 million VUZI shares worth $26.18 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 3.98 million shares worth $16.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 3.6 million shares estimated at $14.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 4.29% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $11.23 million.