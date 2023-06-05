Is Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.88 changed hands at -$0.32 or -6.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $900.21M. RSKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.91% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.43, which suggests the last value was 29.71% up since then. When we look at Riskified Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.37K.

Analysts gave the Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended RSKD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Riskified Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Instantly RSKD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.36 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -6.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.63%, with the 5-day performance at -4.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) is 2.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RSKD’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Riskified Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.43% over the past 6 months, a 84.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Riskified Ltd. will rise 62.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.38 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Riskified Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $70.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.93 million and $58.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Riskified Ltd. earnings to increase by 73.50%.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.63% of Riskified Ltd. shares while 65.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.60%. There are 65.61% institutions holding the Riskified Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.03% of the shares, roughly 8.2 million RSKD shares worth $46.22 million.

Toronado Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 5.52 million shares worth $31.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Allspring Opportunity Fund. With 4.45 million shares estimated at $20.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Opportunity Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $3.0 million.