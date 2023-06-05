Is indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s per share price at $9.66 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.52B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.11% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.22, which suggests the last value was 45.96% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.83 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.69%, with the 5-day performance at 6.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is 24.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.22% for it to hit the projected low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the indie Semiconductor Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.66% over the past 6 months, a 57.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for indie Semiconductor Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 125.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.01 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $67.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.75 million and $29.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 101.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for indie Semiconductor Inc. earnings to increase by 42.40%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.94% of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares while 58.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.89%. There are 58.89% institutions holding the indie Semiconductor Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.93% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million INDI shares worth $73.66 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 6.47 million shares worth $68.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $26.03 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $16.97 million.