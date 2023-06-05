Is Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.12 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.97 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.89M. GFAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -518.09% off its 52-week high of $36.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 36.18% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.98 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.71%, with the 5-day performance at 13.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -10.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFAI’s forecast low is $14.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Guardforce AI Co. Limited earnings to decrease by -19.80%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.98% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.37%.