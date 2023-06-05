Home  »  Company   »  Is GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) a smart move...

Is GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.04 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $188.80M. GSIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.77% off its 52-week high of $8.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 79.4% up since then. When we look at GSI Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.64 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 35.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.08 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 307.04%, with the 5-day performance at 35.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 345.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.31%. The 2023 estimates are for GSI Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 25.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.96% of GSI Technology Inc. shares while 21.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.68%. There are 21.18% institutions holding the GSI Technology Inc. stock share, with Roumell Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million GSIT shares worth $11.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 0.73 million shares worth $5.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $11.6 million under it, the former controlled 6.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $3.28 million.

