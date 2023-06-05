Is Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 3.23 million Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.03 or 15.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.89M. DXF’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.57% off its 52-week high of $0.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 85.71% up since then. When we look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 million.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2272 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 15.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.77%, with the 5-day performance at 17.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is -35.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 1.09% institutions holding the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 52505.0 DXF shares worth $7508.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 24698.0 shares worth $3531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.