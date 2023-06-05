Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.97 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at $0.04 or 13.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.30M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -992.11% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 28.95% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.61K.

Analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 13.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.38%. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -1.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPHI’s forecast low is $45.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11742.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11742.11% for it to hit the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2023 estimates are for China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders