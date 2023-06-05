Investors Could Make -318.18% On Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock

In the latest trading session, 7.22 million Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changing hands around $0.01 or 9.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.60M. SYTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1372.73% off its 52-week high of $1.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Analysts gave the Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1180 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 9.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.24%, with the 5-day performance at 18.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SYTA’s forecast low is $0.46 with $0.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -318.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -318.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Siyata Mobile Inc. will rise 79.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Siyata Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $970k and $2.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 106.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Siyata Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 85.00%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares while 5.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.39%. There are 5.33% institutions holding the Siyata Mobile Inc. stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million SYTA shares worth $0.2 million.

Concord Wealth Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.24% or 0.99 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 19350.0 shares estimated at $2190.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.