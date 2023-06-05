Investors Could Make -2214.29% On NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Stock

In the last trading session, 62.16 million NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $7.56 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.73B. NIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -223.15% off its 52-week high of $24.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.00, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at NIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.19 million.

Analysts gave the NIO Inc. (NIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended NIO as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Instantly NIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.99 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is -1.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 108.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NIO’s forecast low is $48.31 with $174.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2214.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -539.02% for it to hit the projected low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NIO Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.85% over the past 6 months, a -7.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.80%. The 2023 estimates are for NIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -32.30%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 09.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of NIO Inc. shares while 35.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.91%. There are 35.91% institutions holding the NIO Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 120.13 million NIO shares worth $1.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.01% or 61.96 million shares worth $651.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 38.61 million shares estimated at $493.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 16.71 million shares worth around $201.66 million.