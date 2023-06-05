Investing In Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.39 million Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.92M. AUMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -233.33% off its 52-week high of $0.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.10K.

Analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUMN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Minerals Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Instantly AUMN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1669 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.94%, with the 5-day performance at -32.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) is -49.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUMN’s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Minerals Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.41% over the past 6 months, a 83.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -37.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.64 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Minerals Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $810k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.93 million and $5.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -84.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -362.50%.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 32.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.51%. There are 32.01% institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million AUMN shares worth $1.22 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.37% or 4.21 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.74 million shares estimated at $1.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $1.23 million.