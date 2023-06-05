Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $7.58 changed hands at $0.66 or 9.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $668.10M. GTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.8% off its 52-week high of $20.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.50, which suggests the last value was 14.25% up since then. When we look at Gray Television Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) trade information

Instantly GTN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.65 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 9.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.26%, with the 5-day performance at 5.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is 3.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.15 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gray Television Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.21% over the past 6 months, a -108.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gray Television Inc. will fall -119.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -103.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $796.2 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Gray Television Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $811.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $868 million and $950.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Gray Television Inc. earnings to increase by 983.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.90% per year.

GTN Dividends

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07. The 4.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Gray Television Inc. shares while 91.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.11%. There are 91.79% institutions holding the Gray Television Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 6.16 million GTN shares worth $53.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.62% or 5.77 million shares worth $50.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 2.47 million shares estimated at $27.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $26.06 million.