Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $27.15 changed hands at $0.75 or 2.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $996.68M. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.54% off its 52-week high of $47.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.47, which suggests the last value was 6.19% up since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 689.06K.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.60 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 2.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is -2.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiverr International Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.80% over the past 6 months, a 115.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiverr International Ltd. will rise 191.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.14 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $90.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $85.01 million and $82.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to decrease by -7.30%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.58% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 46.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.13%. There are 46.45% institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.52% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million FVRR shares worth $98.61 million.

Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 1.47 million shares worth $51.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $21.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $15.12 million.