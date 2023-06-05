Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.09 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $908.18M. ENFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.17% off its 52-week high of $16.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.37, which suggests the last value was 8.9% up since then. When we look at Enfusion Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.11K.

Analysts gave the Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ENFN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Enfusion Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) trade information

Instantly ENFN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) is -3.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enfusion Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.29% over the past 6 months, a 46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.59 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Enfusion Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $48.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.54 million and $38.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Enfusion Inc. earnings to increase by 95.50%.

ENFN Dividends

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.36% of Enfusion Inc. shares while 104.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.93%. There are 104.63% institutions holding the Enfusion Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.70% of the shares, roughly 14.04 million ENFN shares worth $147.42 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.15% or 8.37 million shares worth $87.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $38.34 million under it, the former controlled 5.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Venture Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $11.94 million.