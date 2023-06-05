eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 2.67 million eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.50M. EFTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.18% off its 52-week high of $2.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 69.09% up since then. When we look at eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EFTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Instantly EFTR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 65.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 156.08%, with the 5-day performance at 65.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) is 119.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EFTR’s forecast low is $5.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 151.67% over the past 6 months, a -27.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. will fall -17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.01 million and $867k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.70%.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.90% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.53%. There are 64.03% institutions holding the eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SR One Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.09% of the shares, roughly 6.82 million EFTR shares worth $7.64 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.37% or 4.82 million shares worth $5.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.13 million.