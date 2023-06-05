Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 10.23 million Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.10 changed hands at -$0.06 or -35.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.92M. CYXT’s current price is a discount, trading about -15320.0% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was -40.0% down since then. When we look at Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CYXT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

Instantly CYXT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -37.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1940 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -35.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.68%, with the 5-day performance at -37.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) is -40.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYXT’s forecast low is $0.25 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. will fall -14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $194.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $193.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.1 million and $187.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.90%.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.94% of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. shares while 58.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.26%. There are 58.70% institutions holding the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stock share, with BC Partners Advisors L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 26.44% of the shares, roughly 47.68 million CYXT shares worth $4.77 million.

Starboard Value LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.52% or 20.77 million shares worth $2.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Real Estate Equity Central Fd. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-Real Estate Equity Central Fd held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $0.2 million.