Could Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.22 or 20.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.90M. CNTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.88% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 63.28% up since then. When we look at Context Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 142.48K.

Analysts gave the Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 52.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 20.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.41%, with the 5-day performance at 52.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 145.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99970.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.56, meaning bulls need a downside of -128.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNTX’s forecast low is $0.56 with $0.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 56.25% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Context Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.25% over the past 6 months, a -50.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Context Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.00%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.82% of Context Therapeutics Inc. shares while 23.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.55%. There are 23.80% institutions holding the Context Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million CNTX shares worth $0.32 million.

swisspartners Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.57 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $68955.0.