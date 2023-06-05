Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 6.1 million Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $3.10 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.04B. CDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.77% off its 52-week high of $4.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 18.06% up since then. When we look at Coeur Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.91 million.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Instantly CDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.23 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.74%, with the 5-day performance at 4.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is -9.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDE’s forecast low is $3.75 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coeur Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.43% over the past 6 months, a 53.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Coeur Mining Inc. earnings to decrease by -126.60%.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.73% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares while 66.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.52%. There are 66.35% institutions holding the Coeur Mining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.94% of the shares, roughly 29.79 million CDE shares worth $118.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.27% or 27.53 million shares worth $109.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 17.32 million shares estimated at $69.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 4.98% of the shares, roughly 15.99 million shares worth around $49.89 million.