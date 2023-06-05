Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.79 changing hands around $0.27 or 17.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.21M. COEP’s current price is a discount, trading about -1096.65% off its 52-week high of $21.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 42.46% up since then. When we look at Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.13K.

Analysts gave the Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COEP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Instantly COEP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 17.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.89%, with the 5-day performance at -9.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) is 43.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COEP’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -235.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.46% for it to hit the projected low.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.11% of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 19.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.72%. There are 19.50% institutions holding the Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 81672.0 COEP shares worth $0.12 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.30% or 64749.0 shares worth $93238.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 2844.0 shares estimated at $4692.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.