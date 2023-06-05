Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Stock Could Make A -698.48% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.63 changed hands at $0.23 or 9.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $160.19M. CDXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.44% off its 52-week high of $13.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 17.11% up since then. When we look at Codexis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.80K.

Analysts gave the Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CDXS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Codexis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) trade information

Instantly CDXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.65 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 9.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.56%, with the 5-day performance at 6.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is -35.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDXS’s forecast low is $6.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -698.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -128.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Codexis Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.92% over the past 6 months, a -78.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Codexis Inc. will fall -475.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Codexis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.41 million and $34.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -52.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -53.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Codexis Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CDXS Dividends

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.00% of Codexis Inc. shares while 94.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.91%. There are 94.97% institutions holding the Codexis Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 6.11 million CDXS shares worth $25.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 6.05 million shares worth $25.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.26 million shares estimated at $17.63 million under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $8.48 million.