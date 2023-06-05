Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.31 changing hands around $0.05 or 16.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.20M. BRSH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1151.61% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 64.52% up since then. When we look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.72K.

Analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRSH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 16.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.11%, with the 5-day performance at 14.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 17.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRSH’s forecast low is $5.64 with $5.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1719.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1719.35% for it to hit the projected low.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.52% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares while 36.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.97%. There are 36.30% institutions holding the Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock share, with Walleye Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.31% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million BRSH shares worth $0.12 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 0.32 million shares worth $95390.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.