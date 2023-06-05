Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.09 changing hands around $0.0 or -6.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.60M. BSFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1766.67% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.58 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1100 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.69%, with the 5-day performance at 3.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -20.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSFC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Star Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Star Foods Corp. earnings to decrease by -332.30%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.38% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%. There are 2.90% institutions holding the Blue Star Foods Corp. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million BSFC shares worth $21586.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.15 million shares worth $13479.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 87367.0 shares estimated at $7845.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 51097.0 shares worth around $4588.0.