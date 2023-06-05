Home  »  Technologies   »  Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s...

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.29M. ARDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -855.17% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 48.28% up since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 60.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5395 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.44%, with the 5-day performance at 60.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is 77.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 725.00% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 10.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.53% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.95%. There are 11.60% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million ARDS shares worth $0.62 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.11 million.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.