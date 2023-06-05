Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.29M. ARDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -855.17% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 48.28% up since then. When we look at Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 60.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5395 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.44%, with the 5-day performance at 60.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is 77.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 725.00% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 57.10%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 10.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.53% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.95%. There are 11.60% institutions holding the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million ARDS shares worth $0.62 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.11 million.