Are Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.50M. KXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -303.12% off its 52-week high of $1.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.67K.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4440 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.82%, with the 5-day performance at 17.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 6.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.83% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.33%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 90645.0 KXIN shares worth $29006.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 68600.0 shares worth $21951.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 90645.0 shares estimated at $29006.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.