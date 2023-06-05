Home  »  Company   »  Are Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Shares Wor...

Are Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.50M. KXIN’s current price is a discount, trading about -303.12% off its 52-week high of $1.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 480.67K.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4440 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.82%, with the 5-day performance at 17.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 6.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.83% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares while 0.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.33%. There are 0.20% institutions holding the Kaixin Auto Holdings stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 90645.0 KXIN shares worth $29006.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 68600.0 shares worth $21951.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 90645.0 shares estimated at $29006.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.