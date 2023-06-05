Are Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.11 or -16.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.40M. HLTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -811.67% off its 52-week high of $5.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was -1.67% down since then. When we look at Cue Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.36K.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Instantly HLTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7770 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -16.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.01%, with the 5-day performance at -11.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) is -13.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.39 days.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cue Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.25% over the past 6 months, a -51.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cue Health Inc. will rise 25.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.36 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cue Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.7 million and $69.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -84.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -76.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cue Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -322.40%.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.82% of Cue Health Inc. shares while 60.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.65%. There are 60.53% institutions holding the Cue Health Inc. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million HLTH shares worth $23.98 million.

Oakmont Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 9.6 million shares worth $17.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.51 million shares estimated at $5.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 2.33 million shares worth around $5.01 million.