Analyzing Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ: AVIR) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.50 changed hands at $0.42 or 10.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $340.29M. AVIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.56% off its 52-week high of $9.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.94, which suggests the last value was 34.67% up since then. When we look at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 808.96K.

Analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVIR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.72 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 10.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.44%, with the 5-day performance at -2.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is 38.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVIR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.05% over the past 6 months, a -43.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -23.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -430.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -201.40%.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.10% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 70.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.75%. There are 70.68% institutions holding the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.88% of the shares, roughly 11.57 million AVIR shares worth $52.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 8.04 million shares worth $36.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.96 million shares estimated at $13.32 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $10.14 million.