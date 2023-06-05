An Overview of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s per share price at $7.70 changed hands at $0.65 or 9.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $342.42M. OPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.58% off its 52-week high of $21.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.86, which suggests the last value was 23.9% up since then. When we look at Office Properties Income Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Office Properties Income Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Instantly OPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.74 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 9.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.32%, with the 5-day performance at 14.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is 26.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPI’s forecast low is $4.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -146.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Office Properties Income Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.64% over the past 6 months, a -14.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Office Properties Income Trust will rise 90.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -202.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.98 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $133.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $141.32 million and $137.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Office Properties Income Trust earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31. The 12.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 12.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.94% of Office Properties Income Trust shares while 82.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.47%. There are 82.84% institutions holding the Office Properties Income Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.83% of the shares, roughly 9.15 million OPI shares worth $70.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.60% or 8.06 million shares worth $62.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $28.3 million under it, the former controlled 7.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.44% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $16.62 million.