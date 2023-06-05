An Overview Of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

In the last trading session, 2.0 million Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $70.31 changed hands at $3.71 or 5.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.74B. FIVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -71.23% off its 52-week high of $120.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.61, which suggests the last value was 33.71% up since then. When we look at Five9 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Instantly FIVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.73 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 5.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.61%, with the 5-day performance at 25.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 24.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Five9 Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.67% over the past 6 months, a 17.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Five9 Inc. will rise 14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $214.16 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Five9 Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $227.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $189.38 million and $195.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Five9 Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.44% per year.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of Five9 Inc. shares while 107.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.40%. There are 107.35% institutions holding the Five9 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 6.75 million FIVN shares worth $488.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 6.75 million shares worth $488.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $173.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $144.87 million.