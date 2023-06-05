An Overview Of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)

In the latest trading session, 2.15 million Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.83 changed hands at -$0.71 or -20.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $95.40M. ELEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -108.13% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 74.56% up since then. When we look at Elevation Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elevation Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Instantly ELEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -43.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.35 on Friday, 06/02/23 subtracted -20.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 197.37%, with the 5-day performance at -43.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is -19.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELEV’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -182.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elevation Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 202.27% over the past 6 months, a -85.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elevation Oncology Inc. will rise 62.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.40% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Elevation Oncology Inc. earnings to decrease by -54.70%.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of Elevation Oncology Inc. shares while 74.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.87%. There are 74.24% institutions holding the Elevation Oncology Inc. stock share, with Aisling Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.65% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million ELEV shares worth $7.84 million.

Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 2.37 million shares worth $6.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $0.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.35 million.