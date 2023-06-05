A Review of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY)â€™s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $4.93 changed hands at $0.16 or 3.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $842.68M. LICYâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -67.55% off its 52-week high of $8.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 12.78% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 06/02/23 added 3.35% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.57%, with the 5-day performance at 8.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 10.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.71 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating â€“ and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LICYâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -102.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will fall -41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 103.00%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.00% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares while 46.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.60%. There are 46.59% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock share, with Covalis Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.07% of the shares, roughly 12.47 million LICY shares worth $70.22 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 7.28 million shares worth $40.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $18.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $10.92 million.