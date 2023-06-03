Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Currently -438.74% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.97 trading at $0.72 or 11.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $188.05M. That closing price of ZURA’s stock is at a discount of -438.74% from its 52-week high price of $37.55 and is indicating a premium of 30.13% from its 52-week low price of $4.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 579.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zura Bio Limited (ZURA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.52%, in the last five days ZURA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $6.97 price level, adding 9.13% to its value on the day. Zura Bio Limited’s shares saw a change of -31.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.13% in past 5-day. Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) showed a performance of 39.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -186.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -186.94% for stock’s current value.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 197.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57.10% institutions for Zura Bio Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sona Asset Management (US) LLC is the top institutional holder at ZURA for having 24480.0 shares of worth $0.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.