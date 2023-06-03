With 69.49% Distance From Low, Is EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.88 trading at $0.19 or 1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $636.26M. That closing price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -63.97% from its 52-week high price of $17.84 and is indicating a premium of 69.49% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 573.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/02/23 when the stock touched $10.88 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 26.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.12% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of -4.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.43 million shares which calculate 18.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.59. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -236.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -236.31% for stock’s current value.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 152.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.20% during past 5 years.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 29 and June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.87% institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth is the top institutional holder at EH for having 3.04 million shares of worth $33.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.39 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $6.62 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.03 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.